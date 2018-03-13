Mobile Enabled Websites Crucial For Retail

13 Mar 2018 | 07.45 am

With payments via mobile devices set to double by 2023, the latest Irish Retail and Consumer Survey from PwC warns that retailers’ websites must be mobile-enabled, as mobile devices are already becoming a key purchasing tool when shopping online and this trend is set to continue strongly.

In addition, retailers with physical shopfronts need to ensure that they have smooth, effective mobile payment options in-store to make the experience convenient for shoppers.

The survey formed part of a global PwC poll of more than 22,000 consumers in 27 countries, and suggests several lines of approach for retailers who want to stay abreast of consumer needs and build their business and market share.

According to the survey, a quarter of Irish consumers shop online weekly or more frequently, rising to 38% for 25-34 year olds. Given that 51% of UK consumers shop online at least weekly, this suggests that online shopping in Ireland will increase. And with over 60% of respondents never having shopped online for DIY, grocery, furniture, homeware and household appliances, these retailers will see significant disruption to their business models if they don’t offer fully integrated, omni-channel shopping.

Nearly a third of Irish consumers make purchases via their mobile phone monthly or more frequently, compared to 41% in the UK. Based on the UK experience, PwC Ireland estimates that monthly purchasing in Ireland via mobile phone will likely double by 2023.

Mobile is also very important for in-store shopping with almost a third preferring to use smartphones to pay for shopping (global average 46%). The survey further reveals that a third of respondents are more likely to shop with a retailer who offers mobile payments. Retailers who embrace and provide for this can benefit from improved customer interactions and increased sales.

Complex Consumers

PwC retail and consumer partner John Dillon said: “The survey paints a picture of consumers who are complex, conflicted and highly segmented by age, bringing consumer markets to a turning point. The convergence of new technology and emerging patterns of social interaction are reshaping consumer habits in ways that will heavily influence which brands people buy and which consumer products and retail companies succeed.

“Traditional ways of purchasing are changing rapidly, fuelled by a highly personalised consumer journey enabled by devices such as smartphones and artificial intelligence.”

On social media, the survey concludes that it is the most influential tool for Irish consumers when finding inspiration for purchases, particularly for younger age groups. PwC advises that Irish businesses need to ensure they know their core customer segments so that they can develop the most relevant social media strategy.

“They need to consider the relevance of social media in winning younger consumers, focusing on the potential role of influencers and of live streaming, as well as direct engagement with customers,” said Dillion.

Photo: John Dillon (right) and Owen McFeely, Director, PwC Ireland Retail & Consumer practice.