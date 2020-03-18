Mobile App Teaches Proper Handwashing

18 Mar 2020 | 10.03 am

Trinity College tech spinout SureWash has launched an app that uses augmented reality to teach proper handwashing.

The company, which was formed in 2010, said that its AR-enabled app was launched in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

SureWash’s app uses live video input from a mobile device’s camera to measure people’s actual handwashing technique, before giving real-time feedback on their proficiency. The idea is to train users to wash their hands to the standards of the World Health Organisation.

The app can be downloaded via the Apple store and via the Android App store.

Founded by Gerard Lacey (pictured), a TCD lecturer and entrepreneur, and Sean Bay, SureWash has developed devices that train users to wash their hands properly. Using gesture recognition applications, video feeds and gamification, the devices include a freestanding unit, a wall-mounted hand hygiene unit and mobile apps.

SureWash has worked with 200 hospitals and a variety of sports organisations across the world to help them implement hand hygiene training systems using its kiosks.

The company is also a founder member of WHO Private Organisations for Patient Safety (POPS), which helps the WHO promote safe hand hygiene in healthcare.

SureWash operating company Glanta booked a loss of €196,000 in 2018, bringing accumulated losses to €2.3m, according to its most recent CRO filings. The business had equity investments of €2.1m at end 2018; investors include Enterprise Ireland, which provided €250,000 via its High Potential Start-Up programme.

Gerard Lacey, who was formerly CEO of SureWash and now operates as CTO advisor, said that the company started by developing kiosks that hospitals used to train staff without needing to remove them from the workplace to attend training.

“Phase two was the launch of the app version. We use gamification and augmented reality to record the movement of the hands and give feedback on what they are doing correctly or incorrectly.

“Once they have done this process between 17 and 25 times, it will go into their muscle memory. The app tests your skills objectively, as we can often convince ourselves we are doing it right but we are missing parts that harbour microbes.”

Lacey added that the new SureWash app is a replica of the company’s training kiosks and will help hospitals speed up their handwashing training. The app is also aimed at employers, particularly those in the pharma and food production industries.

“The messages currently going around about singing the Happy Birthday song when washing your hands or doing it for 20 seconds are a good first step, as it is better for people to be doing something rather than nothing,” said Lacey.

“However, we believe that if you are going to do it, you should do it right. The most common place for microbes to breed are on the fingertips, which are often missed when people wash hands. And we typically touch our faces, usually with our fingertips, between 16 and 20 times per hour.

“This should be a process that we continue during the regular flu season, even when this pandemic is over. During flu season, one in three staff bring home the flu to their children. However, if we wash our hands regularly and correctly, studies have shown that we can cut the number of sick days by 20%.”

SureWash is also warning against wearing jewellery or chipped nail polish at this time. “A simple wedding band is alright but jewellery – such as engagement rings – that have crevices where the virus can hide – should not be worn during this time,” said Lacey.

“Also, chipped or worn nail polish should all be removed. Nail beds are a hot bed for the virus and should be kept immaculately clean.”

SureWash is currently working with the Enterprise Ireland-funded Learnovate Centre, which is based in Trinity College Dublin, to develop new ways of delivering its products. Lacey, who lectures in computer science in TCD, also co-founded Haptica, an augmented reality surgical simulation company, which was sold to CAE medical in 2011.