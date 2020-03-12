Ministers Demand Urgent Action From Paschal Donohoe

12 Mar 2020 | 05.01 pm

Tourism ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin have sought government agreement for urgent assistance for the tourism and hospitality and leisure sectors.

The ministers noted that the sectors are already facing unprecedented challenges as a result of widespread cancellations. “Hotels, restaurants, visitor attractions, tour operators, coach service providers and other businesses are experiencing shocking levels of cancellations and almost zero new bookings,” said Ross (pictured).

“Today at a meeting with minister Paschal Donohoe we have sought the introduction of immediate measures to stabilise cashflow, liquidity and working capital for the businesses in our sector.” Ross added.

“We must minimise business closures and job losses and the best chance of achieving that is to minimise cash outflows from the businesses. This includes making significant reductions to VAT, local rates, water charges and other outgoings.”

Minister Griffin called for “a robust and effective response” from government. “We have developed a series of mitigating actions that must now be put in place,” he stated

The ministers are proposing postponing payments to the Revenue, banks and local authorities as a first step in stabilising the businesses. They heard from Donohoe that he expects the government will announce several measures “in the very near future”.

Coronavirus SME supports announced by business minister Heather Humphreys earlier this week were characterised by the very minimum of Exchequer outlays.

The minister signalled a €200m package for enterprise supports including a Rescue and Restructuring Scheme available through Enterprise Ireland for vulnerable but viable firms that need to restructure or transform their business.

No details of this scheme have been released and presumably it will only apply to EI clients i.e. pubs, hotels, restaurants, travel agents and shops will not be eligible for supports. In the travel trade, Rathgar Travel ceased trading on March 11, blaming coronavirus impact on bookings. The micro business with three people on the payroll, owned by James and Valerie Malone, had been trading since the 1980s.

On the employment front, firms that need to reduce hours or days worked can avail of the Short Term Work Support by contacting their local Intreo Office. This provides no benefit to employers and is worth only €81 a week to affected individuals. See gov.ie/en/service/c20e1b-short-time-work-support.

Meanwhile, the government has thrown the workforce into chaos by ordering the closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities from March 13 to March 29. In announcing the decree, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gave no indication that the lost education time would be made up by scrapping the two-week schools shutdown at Easter.

Childcare provider have been told by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs that their state funding will continue during the mandated closure of their facilities. Early Childhood Ireland estimates that c.250,000 children, parents and sector staff have been impacted by the immediate closure of childcare services until March 29.

Varadkar also stated that indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people “should be cancelled”.

The draconian measures were recommended by the Department of Health on the basis that there are now 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, with most of them originating from travel abroad. Only one fatality has been recorded.

The government announcement sparked panic buying in supermarkets, with shoppers clearing the shelves of food items in the expectation that ivory tower civil servants will pressure the malleable prime minister to shut down shops next.

Rates Relief In England

In stark contrast to the inaction by the acting Fine Gael government, the UK has announced a raft of measures to assist SMEs affected by the coronavirus crisis.

In his first Budget, chancellor Rishi Sunak said business rates will be abolished for one year for small businesses in heavily-hit sectors, such as hospitality.

Business rates for shops, cinemas, restaurants and music venues in England with a rateable value below £51,000 have been suspended for a year. A new pubs discount will be introduced to take £5,000 off the business rates bills of eligible pubs with a rateable value below £100,000.

Taken together with existing small business rate relief (which provides full relief for businesses using a single property with a rateable value of £12,000 or less), an estimated 45% of all commercial properties in England will receive 100% business rates relief in 2020 to 2021.

The rates measures do not apply automatically in Northern Ireland, and Sinn Féin finance minister Conor Murphy indicated that there is no guarantee that NI firms will enjoy the same rates holiday as their mainland conterparts..

The UK government will also provide an additional £2.2 billion funding for local authorities to support small businesses that already pay little or no business rates because of Small Business Rate Relief.

This will provide a one-off grant of £3,000 to around 700,000 business currently eligible for SBRR or Rural Rate Relief, to help meet their ongoing business costs. For a property with a rateable value of £12,000, this is one quarter of their rateable value, or comparable to three months of rent.

The UK government has also pledged to backstop statutory sick pay for small business for up to 14 days. Sick leave will also be made available from day one, including for people who are self-isolating. Employers with fewer than 250 employees will be eligible.

Sunak also announced a temporary loan scheme to support small and medium sized businesses, with government guarantees of 80% of losses with no fees.

The temporary Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, delivered by the British Business Bank, will support businesses to access bank lending and overdrafts.

The government will provide lenders with a guarantee of 80% on each loan. The scheme will support loans of up to £1.2 million, and Sunak said this new guarantee will initially support up to £1 billion of lending on top of current support offered through the British Business Bank.

Sunak added that all businesses and self-employed people in financial distress, and with outstanding tax liabilities, may be eligible to receive support with their tax affairs through HMRC’s Time To Pay service.

These businesses can contact HMRC’s new dedicated COVID-19 helpline from 11 March 2020 for advice and support. The tax authorities plan to deploy an extra 2,000 call handlers to support firms and individuals.

The chancellor also announced increased lending for exporters worth £5bn, though the Entrepreneurs’ Relief lifetime limit has been cut from £10m to £1m, the same level as in Ireland.

Sunak also signalled that, like France, the UK will introduce a new digital services tax from April focused on large US technology companies. The measure is expected to impact Ireland’s tax coffers as US tech giants routinely divert profits to Ireland.

Flu Deaths Facts

According to the Central Statistics Office, 4,165 deaths in Ireland in 2018 were attributed to diseases of the respiratory system. Of that total, 151 deaths were attributed to influenza. Among those flu deaths, 49 people were aged 75-84 and 68 were aged over 85. In 2018, nine people under the age of 45 died from the flu in Ireland.

The CSO attributed 1,084 deaths in 2018 to pneumonia, which can be a flu complication. Of those fatalities, 243 were aged 75-84 and 697 were aged over 85. In 2018, nine people under the age of 45 in Ireland died from pneumonia.

In 2018, the CSO also counted 1,743 deaths attributed to chronic lower respiratory disease. Of that total, 94% were aged over 65, 72% were aged over 75, and 34% were aged over 85.

The CSO data shows that of the total 4,165 deaths due to respiratory diseases in 2018, people under the age of 45 accounted for 0.8% (34) of the total while people aged over 75 accounted for 78%.