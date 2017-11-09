Minister Urges Business To Avail Of Brexit Supports

09 Nov 2017 | 03.20 pm

Business minister Frances Fitzgerald has published a paper in which her department sets out the work it has under way — and planned — in response to the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.

Building Stronger Business: Responding to Brexit by Competing, Innovating and Trading takes an approach that sets out to minimise the risks involved, and maximise opportunities, by ensuring the growth and resilience of Irish enterprise after Brexit, she said. The plan will work across four pillars, according to the minister:

Helping Firms to Compete

“We are working to create the best environment for business to grow, export and create jobs. Key elements include: ensuring that firms have access to finance; ensuring that our tax regime and infrastructure spend promote national competitiveness; and that the state agencies are appropriately resourced to help business focus on competitiveness at firm level.”

Enabling Firms to Innovate

“As part of our strategy to become a global innovation leader, we are targeting R&D funding through our agencies. We want to support innovation in new products and processes which firms will need if they are to compete, grow and invest in the pipeline of the next generation of innovators through a new postgraduate researcher programme.”

Supporting Firms to Trade

“We are supporting firms to start exporting, grow their exports in existing markets, and diversify into new markets and regions. We will continue to attract overseas investment while working with EU partners to expand the portfolio of free trade agreements.”

Negotiating for the Best Possible Outcome

“We are working to ensure we get the best outcome possible for business from Brexit negotiations. DBEI is leading a range of Brexit research projects which will provide an extensive evidence base to inform and guide Ireland’s position within the EU-27.”

The paper summarises the impacts of Brexit in key policy areas within the department and outlines the policy and operational measures under way, and planned, including supports available to companies to help them prepare for Brexit. It also describes the research programme designed to inform that response.

Fitzgerald added: “We know some businesses are planning for Brexit, but many are not, and I would urge all companies to engage with the supports that are available.

“Our approach is to minimise risks and maximise opportunities by supporting the growth and resilience of Irish enterprises in the context of Brexit. We are focusing on deepening national and firm level competitiveness, fostering product, service and process innovation within companies, and working with businesses to diversify their trade with the world.”

• What Brexit supports are available? Download Building Stronger Business