Minister Tells WDC To Exit Its Silo

08 Sep 2017 | 10.56 am

Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development, has told the new board of the state-funded Western Development Commission that he wants to see closer collaboration with other state bodies.

Speaking at the new board’s inaugural meeting in Ballaghaderreen, minister Ring (pictured) said that he wants the Commission to be more ambitious in relation to supporting job creation in the west of Ireland and to work more closely with the IDA and Enterprise Ireland.

The minister stated: “The Western Development Commission has had some great success in helping to generate jobs and investment and in promoting the region. But I believe there is a lot more which can be achieved for the west of Ireland through the Commission. In order to fulfil its great potential it cannot operate on its own.

“I want to see all relevant state bodies work together coherently and effectively in order to help create more jobs in rural Ireland. I also want the WDC to be more ambitious in relation to supporting job creation. The Commission has built up an expertise in particular areas such as the Creative Industries and the Green Economy, but I believe the Board needs to explore other sectors for growth to make the best use of the west of Ireland’s assets and opportunities.

“This should include collaborating with Enterprise Ireland, the IDA, the Regional Assemblies and greater strategic alignment with the Local Authorities and the LEOs. We need to work more closely together to ensure that we have a shared vision for economic and social development in the West and that we’re all focused on the goal of rural economic development.”