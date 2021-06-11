Minister Pledges €6.5m For Taxi Sector

11 Jun 2021 | 08.45 am

The government has announced €6.5m worth of supports for the taxi sector to assist recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The supports will cover taxis, hackneys, and limousines — small public service vehicles or SPSVs — and were developed in consultation with the advisory committee on the sector.

They include €3m for the continued waiver of vehicle licence fees in 2022, €2m for a once-off Motor Tax refund scheme specifically for taxi and hackney operators, and €1.5m in refunds of NCT fees.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan said: “There is no doubt that Covid-19 has had a detrimental effect on our taxi industry. While our society now begins to recover from the impacts of this pandemic, I am keen to remove as many cost barriers as possible for our SPSV drivers to return to work. The financial package will give operators the consistent support they require over the rest of this year, and into the year 2022.”

Self-employed drivers can continue to receive PUP payments and earn up to €120 per week over an eight-week period, net of expenses, and avail other supports in restarting their business.

Niall Carson, country manager for the Free Now ride-hailing app, commented: “The transport sector has been deeply affected by the pandemic, and while we are encouraged to see passenger numbers improve there is still some way to go for this sector to fully recover. The supports outlined by the transport minister will offer some assurances to drivers.”