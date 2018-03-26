Minister Opens Three Digital Hubs In Clare

26 Mar 2018 | 05.00 pm

Clare County Council’s new digital hubs in Feakle, Miltown Malbay and Kilrush (pictured) were officially opened by local TD and minister Pat Breen today. The hubs are aimed at supporting rural social enterprises and the wider community by providing flexible, affordable hot desks, co-working, conference and training facilities in the three towns.

The digital hubs form part of the council’s DigiClare.ie initiative and are among the actions identified in the Clare Rural Development Strategy 2026. The local authority will shortly begin implementing plans for a large-scale Broadband Hub in Ennis, including a hot desk facility and incubation units. A multi-service centre, incorporating a broadband hub and other social and community services, is also planned for Ennistymon.

Minister Breen said: “Supporting digital hubs, like the three being opened here today and the two others Clare hubs nearing completion, helps not only in the economic development of rural Ireland, but also helps those who may otherwise work in isolation to come together to share ideas and encouragement.

“Entrepreneurship and business investment must continue to be encouraged and supported, especially in rural towns and villages, which inevitably face bigger challenges than those setting up in major cities.”

Council chief executive Pat Dowling added: “The users of these hubs are the lifeblood of the local community, and it is in their interest and in the interest of job creation that Clare County Council is committed to further expanding its network of digital hubs.”

Confirming that Clare County Council will shortly launch a digital strategy, he went on: “The overarching theme is supporting rural, community and economic development. Its key aim will be to bridge the digital divide as well as creating digitally intelligent communities in Clare.”