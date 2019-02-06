Ministers Launch Midlands Enterprise Plan

06 Feb 2019 | 02.13 pm

Ministers Heather Humphreys, Richard Bruton and Charle Flanagan have launched the first of nine new Regional Enterprise Plans to drive job creation and support enterprise growth in the regions.

The Regional Enterprise Plan for the Midlands identifies seven Strategic Objectives:

• Objective 1: Ensure that the Midlands is well positioned to address the challenges posed by the transition to a low carbon economy and renewable energy.

• Objective 2: Leverage opportunities in big data and data analytics from iLOFAR

• Objective 3: Position and support the growth of the Midlands as an advanced manufacturing centre of excellence.

• Objective 4: Enhance the collective offering of the Midlands as a place to live, work and invest in.

• Objective 5: Strengthen the attractiveness of the Midlands as a destination to visit.

• Objective 6: Harness the potential of the food and beverage industry in the Midlands.

• Objective 7: Ensure the availability of skills and talent to realise the Midlands’ economic potential and address upskilling requirements.

Minister Bruton (pictured) commented: “I am delighted that Portlaoise has been allocated over €1 million under the Urban Development Fund as part of an exciting pilot project to become Ireland’s first Low Carbon Town Centre and I want to see more projects like that replicated across the country.

“I am also acutely aware of the need to support local communities in this transition and this is at the heart of the Midlands Regional Enterprise Plan.”

Minister Humphreys also travelled to Birr, Co. Offaly to meet with the project team and stakeholders involved in the development of a new Innovation & Design Centre in the town at Birr Technology Centre, which has recently been awarded more than €450,000 under the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

She said the project will provide an opportunity for enterprise and the academic research and education community to access big data in real time through the iLOFAR telescope at Birr Castle.

Services will include hot desk facilities and office space, IT training facilities and training, industry focused events, and industry-led research projects.

Enterprise Champions

Humphreys added:”While the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and its agencies are facilitating and supporting the renewal of the regional plans, if they are to be successful they need to be owned and delivered by the key stakeholders of the region, with significant private sector involvement continuing to be a critical part of the framework.

“Enterprise Champions will continue to be a central part of the leadership in each region to help drive the process forward, and the Steering Committees charged with implementing the plans are chaired by senior business people.”

The Regional Plan launch was held at the Mountmellick Development Association headquarters in Mountmellick, which received €218,000 in funding in December 2018 under the REDF to develop the Beale Centre for Business Excellence.

The Midlands Region has secured total funding of over €3.4 million across four projects under the two completed REDF Calls:

• Irish Manufacturing Research, Mullingar: IMR was formed in 2014 with the mission to facilitate growth and job creation in the Irish manufacturing sector. It develops and commercialises next generation manufacturing technologies, deemed critical by Irish companies, through a collaborative industrial engagement business model.

• Offaly Innovation & Design Centre: A creative suite to provide a unique, central location and space to access big data in real time through the iLOFAR telescope at Birr Castle.

• Mountmellick Development Association: Project to develop the Beale Centre for Business Excellence. The facility will host state agencies, third level institutions and service providers working with people starting new and expanding existing businesses. The facility will have open plan hot desks, office pods, meeting, teleconferencing rooms and commercial kitchens. An Agri‐Food Innovation lab will be developed within the current Food Hub.

• Longford is a partner in a Stream 2 project to develop a network of three Digital and Innovation Hubs with Leitrim and Cavan.