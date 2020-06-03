Minister Details Radio Station Grants

03 Jun 2020 | 03.58 pm

Helicopter money from the Broadcasting Authority

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has allocated €2.5 million in public funding to radio stations to support their provision of “reliable, trusted information on Covid-19”.

The cash comes from households that pay the TV licence fee.

Communications minister Richard Bruton (pictured), who directed the BAI to allocate the funds, welcomed the move.  “Trusted local information has never been more important,” said Bruton. “This funding, in addition to the €1m saved from the waiving of the broadcasting levy, will support local radio stations in every community, as they manage these very challenging times.”

A total of 32 applications was received and every station got something. The assessment criteria included the public value of the proposals, their feasibility, the value for money, and the track record of the applicant. Music stations received less funding than talk stations.

There is no fairy godmother for national and provincial press, who have suffered the same adverse commercial impacts due to the government’s lockdown. That’s because unlike the radio sector press enterprises are not licensed and regulated by the state.

Later this summer the BAI will operate a round specifically for the community radio sector, to be followed by yet another disbursement for commercial and community television broadcasters and public service broadcasters, including RTÉ radio.

 

98FM Local, Regional & National Music-driven €70,000
Beat FM Local, Regional & National Music-driven €70,000
C103 Speech & Information Local €91,945
Clare FM Speech & Information Local €95,000
Classic Hits Niche Music-driven €44,445
Cork’s 96FM Local, Regional & National Music-driven €70,000
Dublin’s Q102 Niche Music-driven €44,445
East Coast Radio Speech & Information Local €91,945
FM104 Local, Regional & National Music-driven €70,000
Galway Bay FM Speech & Information Local €85,000
Highland Radio Speech & Information Local €85,000
iRadio NE & Midlands & NW Local, Regional & National Music-driven €70,000
KCLR Speech & Information Local €95,000
KFM Speech & Information Local €85,000
Limerick’s Live 95FM Speech & Information Local €95,000
LM FM Speech & Information Local €95,000
Mid West Radio Speech & Information Local €95,000
Midlands 103 Speech & Information Local €95,000
Newstalk Speech & Information National €85,000
Northern Sound Speech & Information Local €91,945
Ocean FM Speech & Information Local €95,000
Radio Kerry Speech & Information Local €95,000
Radio Nova Niche Music-driven €40,000
Red FM Local, Regional & National Music-driven €60,000
Shannonside Speech & Information Local €91,945
South East Radio Speech & Information Local €91,945
Spin 103.8 Niche Music-driven €44,445
Spin SW Local, Regional & National Music-driven €60,000
Sunshine Niche Music-driven €40,000
Tipp FM Speech & Information Local €95,000
Today FM Local, Regional & National Music-driven €66,945
WLR FM Speech & Information Local €95,000

 

