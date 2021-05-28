Minister Criticised For UK Travel Double Standard

28 May 2021 | 11.52 am

Transport minister Eamon Ryan has been criticised by Ryanair for the double standard regarding travel to Ireland from different parts of the United Kingdom.

Visitors to Ireland from mainland Britain have to quarantine in a hotel while there is no quarantine requirement for visitors to Ireland who cross the border from Northern Ireland.

Ryan (pictured) says the UK mainland quarantine is necessary to keep out the so-called Indian variant of the Covid virus.

According to Ryanair: “The Indian variant is as prevalent in Northern Ireland as it is in the Britain, yet the Northern Ireland border remains wide open. This Indian ‘scariant’ is a bogus excuse when all the evidence confirms that the Covid vaccines are effective against the Indian variant.”

The airline disputed the minister’s claim that the government is following scientific advice.

“There is no scientific advice that allows UK citizens unrestricted access to Ireland across the Northern Ireland border, yet treats exactly the same UK citizens differently (maintaining a 14-day quarantine) if these UK citizens travel to Ireland by ferry or plane,” a company spokesman stated.

“Today’s announcement shows that minister Ryan has yet again mismanaged the transport situation. This is yet another example of the minister’s incompetence and failure in the management of transport, and the safe reopening of Ireland, when all of our vaccines are successful against the Indian scariant.”