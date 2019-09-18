Minister Announces Sustainable Development Champions

18 Sep 2019 | 11.18 am

Minister Richard Bruton has appointed 12 leaders to drive forward Ireland’s progress towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The minister said that the selected dozen are leading by example in achieving the UN’s sustainable targets. The 17 SDGs are an ambitious set of targets, covering the social, economic and environmental requirements for a sustainable future. They cover policy areas such as poverty eradication, economic development, protection of the environment, access to health and education services, gender equality, peaceful societies and human rights.

Bruton added that new champions will be appointed on an annual basis. “The champions chosen here today will be beacons of best practice for the coming year. They will lead the way with practical examples for how we can all contribute,” he said. “Our society must take action now to ensure that our homes, our enterprises, our farms and our communities are resilient in a very challenging and fast paced world.”

Musgrave has committed that 100% of its own-brand, in-store and fresh produce packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

Milestones towards this target have been the introduction of compostable produce bags for fruit and vegetable in-store at SuperValu, removing 2.7 million single use plastic bags from its supply chain and introducing compostable coffee cups and lids for Frank and Honest.

CEO Chris Martin (pictured) commented: “As SDG champion, we look forward to making a real difference to the public’s health and well-being by championing sustainable development and building better, sustainable communities across the island of Ireland.”

• An Post

• Bord Iascaigh Mhara

• Carlow County Council

• ECO Unesco

• The GAA

• Irish Congress of Trade Unions

• Irish Men’s Sheds

• Musgrave

• National Women’s Council of Ireland

• Smart Farming – Irish Farmers Association

• Union of Students of Ireland

• Vodafone