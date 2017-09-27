Mobile Millennials Happy To Job Hop

27 Sep 2017 | 08.54 am

Millennial workers (born between 1981 and 1999) are very ambitious and have high levels of workplace satisfaction. However, they are also highly mobile, with the potential to leave their present jobs within three to five years — and a willingness to ‘boomerang’ back to their old employer some years later.

These are just some of the findings in ‘The Workplace in 2025’, a new report which surveyed 3,400 Irish professionals of all ages in February and March this year.

Millennials are possibly the most personally ambitious, demanding and mobile generation ever to enter the Irish workforce. By 2025, they will have achieved leadership positions in many organisations, says the study.

The study by recruitment firm Morgan McKinley says that nearly three-quarters of millennials plan to leave their current job within five years, and 62% will do so within three years.

Younger workers are motivated by different factors than previous generations, and the idea of a job for life is becoming rarer. A third of millennials in the workforce are not happy in their jobs; however, even millennials who are content said they expected to leave change roles soon.

Some of the main reasons millennials gave for leaving a job were a desire to experiment with working for a smaller or bigger company, or wanting to work in a company with either a more ‘casual’ work culture or a more formal one than at present.

Other reasons included taking a career break to go travelling, relocating to a new city or country and not being given the chance to use new skills they acquired.

However, the reasons millennials leave their job aren’t always a negative reflection on their current workplaces. Morgan McKinley said younger workers regularly look to move jobs to gain experience in a different sector or explore a new opportunity.

Flexible Working

One potential side effect of this job-hopping trend, according to Morgan McKinley, is that employers will expect new staff to hit the ground running and not need significant time to train up.

The report predicts that more employers will try to cater for millennial employees and adapt to their working habits. “We expect more companies to start offering flexible start and finish times to break the 9-5 mould, the chance to work from home, or to hot desk at a different location, and job-share schemes,” said Karen O’Flaherty, COO at Morgan McKinley, Ireland.

“Employers should consider allowing staff to move to different departments and regional offices in order to satisfy millennials’ desire to try new experiences,” she added. “We would also advise employers to keep in contact with ex-employees to benefit from the ‘boomerang’ trend exhibited by many, as a quarter of them are likely to ‘boomerang’ back to an old employer some years after they leave.”

Interestingly, those satisfied with their jobs list much the same reasons for their happiness as those who are dissatisfied:

The company’s culture and transparency

Relationships with colleagues

Support or recognition from manager

Progress and development opportunities

Flexible working opportunities and work/life balance.

Those expressing low levels of satisfaction also mentioned relatively low salaries and their jobs not being challenging enough as factors.

Regardless of age, just one in four Irish workers are certain they could progress to the very top of their organisations. Millennials’ expectations aren’t higher than those of any other generation in this respect, but they might act differently to get to where they want to be. They are more likely than any other generation to relocate city to progress their career, even if it means relocating to another less developed country.

Millennials will make up 75% of the workforce by 2025, with the first wave of millennials now moving towards their 40s and taking on leadership positions. This will have significant effects on workplaces, which will come to further reflect millennials’ values, opinions and attitudes.