MII Launches Global Marketing Leadership Programme

03 Jun 2021 | 08.26 am

The Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) has launched a new Global Marketing Leadership Programme developed with Berkeley Global, University of California.

It will be open to members and non-members of the MII from June 3. The cost ranges from €10,490 (members) to €12,000.

MII says the programme features an immersive learning experience that combines live online learning with experiential activities, culminating with a visit to Silicon Valley.

The Institute says that participants will develop “a leading edge understanding of critical technology and innovation trends, as well as the knowledge necessary to lead digital transformation in their organisations”.

CEO David Field (pictured) commented: “The skillsets for marketeers are fundamentally changing, but it is also critical that wider management teams develop a greater awareness of insights, brand dynamics, marketing and consumer trends.

“It is critically important for marketing to be acknowledged for the significant and tangible value it brings businesses and customers. Building on the successes of the great calibre of professionals already operating here, we truly believe our strategy and plan will help position Ireland as a global hub for marketing expertise in the future.”

Berkeley’s Frederick T. Wehrle added: “We share the ambition to empower CMOs to lead digital transformation in their organisations, and we decided to design a trailblazing programme that combines consumer-centric marketing with data-driven business and agile leadership.

“There is no other programme anywhere in the world, in which CMOs can dig into the challenges they personally face and develop leading-edge solutions for their organisations.”

MII has also unveiled a new visual identity and revitalised brand. The Institute has over 2,500 individual and corporate members.