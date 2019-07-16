Mid-West Employers Can’t Fill Vacancies

16 Jul 2019 | 10.38 am

Limerick Chamber has launched a ‘Move Mid-West’ campaign to assist employers in the region to fill vacant positions.

The Chamber counts 1,010 vacancies currently in the Mid-West, with 630 in IT, Engineering, Pharma and Science.

Among the major international companies looking to recruit candidates in the Mid-West are Johnson & Johnson, Northern Trust, Analog Devices, BD and 4Site in Limerick, JLR in Shannon and First Data in Nenagh.

Limerick Chamber CEO Dee Ryan stated: “Economically, we have rebounded brilliantly in the region over recent years and we have exciting jobs with leading global brands based here.

“This is one of the most affordable regions in the country, and the evidence from people who have come here already to work and live is that they get everything they need by way of lifestyle and jobs but have a lot more disposable income to go with it.”

Ryan added that there are c. 20 housing estates under construction across the region. Average house asking prices, according to Daft.ie, are Limerick city at €202,000, Limerick county €206,000, Clare €197,000 and Tipperary at €189,000.

Chris Foley, Agile Coach with Johnson & Johnson, said that he hasn’t looked back since he made the move. “There are huge opportunities to be had in the Mid-West and instead of just thinking that the jobs are in Dublin, there really are some great jobs in the Mid-West. There’s less hustle and bustle. We have sandy beaches, fabulous bars and restaurants along the river.”

Director of Engineering at First Data Alan Burton said that companies have to invest in making the environment right.

“In First Data we actually designed the culture for the organisation before we even started hiring,” said Burton. “It’s not just about attracting the best talent, it’s about keeping the best talent. When you put culture together with an exciting job, working with the latest technologies, the location and the affordability, it’s a winning formula.”

Photo: Alan Burton (right) with Paul Girr of Jaguar Landrover, Chris Foley and UL’s Dr Martin Hayes.