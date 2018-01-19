19 Jan 2018 | 03.59 pm

MicroWarehouse, a Dublin-based IT distributor, has announced that Symantec Endpoint Protection Cloud is now available to purchase through cloud.mwh.ie. SEP Cloud has been rated number 1 best anti-virus software for Windows Client Business Users, as well as Gartner naming it a leader in it’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateways.

MicroWarehouse has partnerships tied down with a range of resellers and dealers, including Microsoft, Adobe and Sony.

Rory Wilson (pictured), Managing Director of MicroWarehouse, said that he was delighted to add SEP Cloud to the growing list of vendors on cloud.mwh.ie.

“Cloud managed offerings such as SEP Cloud are enabling our partners to do more, using less resources, resulting in a higher quality service and a much-increased value for customers,” he said. “The monthly billing option from Symantec continues to help build flexible cloud solutions, with customers only paying for services they want, as and when they need them.

“Security is clearly always a concern for customers and threats are both increasing and persistent. Enterprise-grade security solutions from world-class vendors like Symantec are crucial for helping ensure the security of customers both now and into the future.”

Wilson added that security continues to be an evolving challenge for businesses, with increasing unknown attackers and the resulting regulations changes, such as the EU’s GDPR data protection regulations, coming into force in May 2018. “SEP Cloud is ideally positioned to help protect users on all fronts,” said Wilson.

Toby McDuffie, Symantec senior director, commented: “MicroWarehouse have been leading cloud aggregation and digital transformation in the Irish channel for the last two years. With in-house training facilities, technical support specialists, recurring monthly and annual billing capabilities and a custom-built online provisioning portal, MicroWarehouse are a good fit for Symantec to partner with in order to deliver cloud offerings now and into the future.”

According to Wilson, among SEP Cloud’s attractions for businesses are layered detection controls to protect endpoints from threats; real-time updates on threat activity; an easy set-up; and protection for up to five devices per employee under a single licence.

MicroWarehouse is offering SEP Cloud with a choice of three licensing models, including a 12-month, single-user-based subscription and a 12-month single-server-based subscription.

Founded in 1986, MicroWarehouse was recognised by Microsoft as Irish Cloud Aggregator of the Year 2017. It works with 1,200 channel partners in Ireland and operates a 15,000 square foot facility in Dublin 12.