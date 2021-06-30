Microsoft Teams More Popular Than Zoom

30 Jun 2021 | 08.17 am

A report from Tradingplatforms.com says that use of Microsoft Teams grew by over 90% last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the spread of remote working.

Research by the comparison platform for online traders report shows that the number of daily active users of Microsoft Teams in April 2021 was 93% higher than a year previously, at 145 million users.

Microsoft Teams had 44 million daily active users in mid-March 2020. This increased by 75 million by the end of Aprl 2020.

Teams’ strongest presence is in the EMEA region, according to the report, and reached a high of 11.3 million adult users in the UK with 15.5 million downloads in the EMEA region in the first quarter of 2020.

Tradingplatforms editor Editor Rex Pascual commented: “With the pandemic situation still fluid in many parts of the world halfway through 2021, and a hybrid work model being looked at as a long-term solution by many large companies, we expect the segment and apps like Teams to continue to flourish.”

According to the report, Zoom had the second-highest digital audience reach in December 2020 with 9.2 million adult users.