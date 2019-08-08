Microsoft Sponsors Artificial Intelligence Awards

08 Aug 2019 | 09.55 am

AI Ireland has called for entries to the second year of its awards for the best in the artificial intelligence sector, and announced that Microsoft is to be the Awards’ principal sponsor.

The awards have seven categories, which will be presented on Wednesday 20 November at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin.

Founder Mark Kelly said: “Following on from the amazing success of our inaugural year, we are on the outlook again for the best companies and academics who are at the forefront of driving innovation within artificial intelligence and machine learning on the island of Ireland.

“There is a significant and growing network of highly skilled workers and entrepreneurs, multinational and local companies, and third-level research and education centres specialising in AI right on our doorstep. We want to recognise the innovation, creativity and diversity of how AI is being used to change everything from research, to academia, to large-scale organisations.”

Microsoft Ireland managing director Cathriona Hallahan added: “These awards recognise the technological advances being made by organisations across Ireland, as they seek to unlock the significant opportunities AI offers for industry and society at large. As one of the most transformative technologies of our time, AI has the potential to help solve many of our world’s most pressing challenges.”

The other award sponsors are IDA Ireland, Alldus, ISG, McKesson, Mazars, Mason Hayes & Curran, ADAPT and Geo Directory.

The seven awards categories are:

Best application of AI in a large enterprise Best application of AI in a start-up Best application of AI in an academic research body Best application of AI in a student project Best use of AI in sector Best use of AI in a consumer/customer service application And, new to 2019, intelligent automation — best use of RPA and cognitive.

Applications can be submitted via the AI Ireland website here, before 30 August.

Photo: Members of the INFANT Research Centre team at UCC, one of the award winners in 2018.