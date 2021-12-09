Microsoft Report Identifies Digital Shortfall

09 Dec 2021 | 08.41 am

More than 40% of technology leaders believe they are behind the curve in having the right digital services and technologies in place to deal with new working realities, according to a report from Microsoft Ireland.

Produced by Amárach Research, the Digital Ireland: Inclusive Recovery report shows that four out of five business leaders have been forced to adopt digital services and technologies faster and sooner due to the Covid-19 emergency, with three in four agreeing the investment made in digital technology since the start of the pandemic will have a lasting, positive impact on their organisation.

But many organisations are concerned about recruitment in relation to future recovery, and 74% of technology leaders agree that digitisation will enable them to attract and retain talent.

According to forecasts by Amárach and the International Data Corporation, the digitisation of the Irish economy could be worth €300 billion in 2023, accounting for 65% of economic output.

However, less than 30% of respondents said they use digital technologies to engage customers through connected experiences or to empower employees. Additionally, 47% say their people are reluctant to embrace digitisation and 41% admit that their customers are ahead of them when it comes to demand for digitised services and solutions.

Furthermore, 59% of technology leaders say they don’t do enough with their organisation’s data.

Microsoft Ireland national technology officer Kieran McCorry (pictured) commented: “The economic and transformative impact of digitisation both on public and private sector organisations since the Covid-19 emergency began has been monumental. As the report clearly demonstrates, the last 18 months have highlighted the seismic potential of the digital economy in Ireland over the coming years.

“However, the report also highlights just how much more there is still to do to reach this potential, with many businesses only just now scratching the surface of digital transformation and how they use data and tools, connect with customers, or engage employees.

“Many organisations were forced to accelerate their adoption of digital technologies and as a result have seen first-hand how easily digitisation can help them scale by introducing new products or services at pace; migrate business critical operations online; or interact more effectively with their stakeholders.

“While there is still some hesitancy among senior leaders to fully embrace digitalisation, leaders see that the benefits of adopting digital technologies such as the cloud, far outweigh any perceived challenges.”

Cloud Systems

The majority of technology leaders say cloud-based systems and investments are at the heart of their approach to technology and the benefits of using cloud computing and systems far outweigh the costs. Interestingly, public sector leaders are significantly more likely to identify ‘faster innovation’ as a key benefit of cloud solutions.

Looking ahead, half of public sector technology leaders expect to use cloud services for all computing and data requirements, compared to just one in four in the private sector.

In fact, despite concerns in relation to cloud adoption such as security, cost and trust, 66% of business decision makers agree that they need to move some or all of their business operations to the cloud so they can prepare for the ‘new normal’. Of those already using cloud, 36% of technology leaders say they couldn’t revert to how they did things before, rising to 41% in the public sector.