Microsoft Pitches Dynamics 365 For SMEs

02 Oct 2020 | 12.01 pm

Microsoft has introduced its Dynamics 365 Business Central Online to Ireland, an all-in-one business management solution that it says will benefit SMEs.

Dynamics 365 is billed as a cloud-based, all-in-one business management solution for small and mid-sized organisations that automates and streamlines business processes.

The system is available now via Microsoft’s partner network, including channel partners like Codec, ProStrategy, Sysco Software Solutions, and Simply Dynamics.

Group lead Niall Fitzmaurice (pictured) commented: “Irish SMEs will be able to avail of this ‘off the shelf’ cloud solution that has the capability to run their entire business and the flexibility to scale to meet the needs of a business as it grows.

“As Dynamics 365 Business Central Online is cloud-based, the barrier to entry is now much lower for small and medium businesses. For legacy customers, a move to a modern cloud-based ERP typically means a lower total cost of ownership over time.”

ProStrategy ERP practice director Joe Byrne added: “We believe the launch timing is perfect. Businesses are seeking to accelerate their digital adoption, enhance organisational resilience and agility, which Business Central Online can help deliver.”

According to Microsoft, Dynamics 365 benefits include:

Increase financial visibility

Make informed decisions with connected data across accounting, sales, purchasing, inventory, and customer transactions. Chart financial performance in real-time with built-in Power BI dashboards. Identify patterns and trends and gain new insights with in-depth analysis and unlimited dimensions.

Accelerate financial close and reporting, and maintain compliance with quick, accurate, and streamlined accounts receivable and payable. Improve forecast accuracy with comprehensive data modelling and analysis. Customise and share reports with Excel integration.

Optimise the supply chain

Predict the optimal time to replenish stock with built-in intelligence. Use sales forecasts and expected stock-outs to automatically create purchase orders. Get a holistic view of inventory for timely order fulfilment. Track every item transaction and movement by setting up bins based on warehouse layout and storage unit dimensions. Calculate and optimise manufacturing capacity and resources to improve production schedules and meet customer demands.

Maintain the right amount of inventory by automatically calculating stock levels, lead times, and reorder points. When requested items are out of stock, automatically suggest replacements.

Boost sales and improve service

Prioritise sales leads based on revenue potential. Keep track of all customer interactions and get guidance on best up-sell, cross-sell, and renewal opportunities throughout the sales cycle.

Accelerate the sales process from quote to cash. Act quickly on sales-related inquiries, manage service requests, and process payments—all from within Outlook.

Gain a comprehensive overview of service tasks, workloads, and employee skills to effectively assign resources and facilitate case resolution.

Deliver projects on time and under budget

Create, manage, and track customer projects using timesheets along with advanced job costing and reporting capabilities. Develop, modify, and control budgets to ensure project profitability. Manage resource levels by planning capacity and sales. Track invoicing for customers against planned costs on orders and quotes.

Make effective decisions with real-time insights on project status, profitability, and resource-usage metrics.

Protect data and support GDPR compliance

Respect customers’ right to privacy and set up businesses to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation. Grant and restrict access to personal data on multiple levels and implement audit trails to ensure security and accountability.

Handle, store, and transmit data securely across systems while protecting it from unauthorised access with automatic Microsoft data centre encryption.

Run a business from anywhere