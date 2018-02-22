Microsoft Opens Massive Sandyford Campus

22 Feb 2018 | 12.52 pm

Microsoft has officially opened its new 34,000 square metres campus, One Microsoft Place, in Sandyford, Dublin, which it says will facilitate staff from different parts of the business, with a diverse range of skill sets and roles, to work together on behalf of local and global customers.

The company says the design of the new campus is part of its “ongoing cultural transformation”, with the creation of ‘neighbourhoods’, numerous open spaces and relaxation zones, all of which provide opportunities for people to work, think, create and solve problems together.

Chief executive Satya Nadella says the cultural change programme “aims to bring everyone in the company together to work on a common mission — helping every person and organisation on the planet to achieve more”.

Executive vice president Peggy Johnson commented: “Technology is rapidly changing how we live, work and play and Microsoft is a major force in driving this change. This wonderful new building creates the opportunity for the Irish team to do more together by facilitating development, innovation and creativity. Our data scientists, AI bot builders and mixed reality game developers will work alongside our sales and marketing professionals to help bring the benefits of digital transformation to our customers.”

Ireland managing director Cathriona Hallahan added: “As part of the development of the new campus, we invested more than €5m in the creation of a dedicated innovation and education hub, DreamSpace, with a supporting digital skills programme. We plan to bring 100,000 young people and their teachers to our campus over the next four years to give them an understanding of the transformational nature of technology, equip them with the digital skills they need to engage fully with technology and encourage them to use their imagination to create their own future.”

The building design includes formal and informal work spaces; a range of facilities including a music room, a yoga pod, a gym, treatment rooms, a mother’s room, a podcast room, restaurants with varied cuisine types, hangout areas, play areas, and relaxation rooms, all complemented by views of mountains and sea, and a walking trail around the perimeter of the building.

And as well as all that, Microsoft listed some other ‘fun facts’ about its new complex:

It will house 2,000 employees with 71 nationalities

The height of the building atrium is equivalent to five Dublin Buses stacked on top of one another

The new campus has the floor space of four football pitches

Over 125,000 LED lights have been used to create the Digital Lake

All desk power leaders laid out back-to-back would wrap around St Stephen’s Green five times

The total IT cabling used in the building would stretch from Dublin to Dingle (350km)

The combined height of all desks in the building is twice as high as Ireland’s tallest mountain, Carrantuohill

25,000 individual pieces of furniture have been collected from the four corners of the world for use in the building

265 trees were planted

There are five restaurants — Chef’s Table, Italian Quarter, Street Kitchen, Forage and Gather, and Pulse salad bar

There’s a Microsoft bread maker on site

And a Microsoft barista, with two barista bars around the building

Pix: Naoise Culhane