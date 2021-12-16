Microsoft Offers Cloud Training Programme

16 Dec 2021 | 07.58 am

Microsoft Ireland and a local education and training board are offering free classes to equip people with the skills required to transition into cloud-based roles in the digital economy.

The Microsoft Cloud Traineeship programme was developed by Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board and the education team at Microsoft, and is designed to combine education with on-the-job experience.

The programme will involve 1,200 training hours over 52 weeks in the form of directed and self-directed learning in both a classroom and virtual online learning platform.

In addition to developing in-demand digital skills, learners will be provided with paid work experience to enhance their employment opportunities and support them in building a career in the digital economy.

Successful participants will receive 120 credits, work placement and extensive experience with Microsoft cloud technologies, which will enable them to gain employment in a wide variety of industry and business sectors, with a career path in IT.

They will receive a QQI Major Level 5 Award and the latest cloud computing Microsoft certifications, including Azure.

MSLETB director Peter Egan said: “This programme is an example of how further education and training and the technology sector can collaborate to develop a new, diverse pipeline of exceptional IT talent, while also addressing the technical skills shortage in Ireland.”

Microsoft Ireland general manager Anne Sheehan commented: “The Cloud Traineeship is the latest learning programme to be made available as part of Microsoft Ireland’s Pathways for Life education and training programme, which is designed to encourage and empower learners at various stages of their career and learning journey to gain the required skills to participate fully in the digital economy. I would encourage anyone looking for an exciting career pathway to consider the Cloud Traineeship programme.”

Higher education minister Simon Harris added: “Through upskilling and retraining initiatives such as this, we can ensure that people have the opportunities to find sustainable employment within emerging areas of the economy and build Ireland’s digital leadership long into the future.”

Trainees may include school leavers, older learners, those in employment and those who are unemployed. To find out more, just take a look here.

Photo: Minister Simon Harris with Anne Sheehan (right) and Cllr Rosaleen O’Grady, chairperson of MSLETB. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)