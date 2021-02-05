Microsoft Launches ‘Employee Experience Platform’

05 Feb 2021 | 07.39 am

Microsoft has launched Viva, a new ‘employee experience platform’ that integrates into its Teams app within Microsoft 365.

According to Microsoft, “Viva brings together communications, knowledge, learning, resources and insights into an integrated experience that empowers people and teams to be their best, from anywhere,” which seems appropriate for the times we are in.

The company said that Viva is “the first employee experience platform to bring tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery, directly into the flow of people’s work”.

Chief executive Satya Nadella (pictured) commented: “We have participated in the largest at-scale remote work experiment the world has seen, and it has had a dramatic impact on the employee experience.

“Every organisation will require a unified employee experience, from on-boarding and collaboration to continuous learning and growth. Viva brings together everything an employee needs to be successful, from day one, in a single, integrated experience directly in Teams.”

The platform modules are:

Viva Connections: a gateway to the digital workplace where employees can access internal communications and company resources such as policies and benefits and participate in communities like employee resource groups. The Connections app for Teams will be available on desktop in public preview the first half of 2021, with a mobile app later this year.

Viva Insights: gives individuals, managers and leaders personalised and actionable insights that help everyone in an organisation thrive. Personal experiences and insights, visible only to the employee, help individuals protect time for regular breaks, focused work, and learning.

Viva Learning: makes training and professional development opportunities more discoverable and accessible in the flow of work. It aggregates all the learning resources available to an organisation in one place, including content from LinkedIn Learning; Microsoft Learn; third party providers including Skillsoft, Coursera, Pluralsight and edX; as well as an organisation’s own content library.

Viva Topics: a knowledge discovery experience that helps people connect to information and experts across the company.

Full details with photos and videos are available here.