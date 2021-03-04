Microsoft Launches Digital Skills Training Programme

04 Mar 2021 | 09.14 am

A new training programme from Microsoft aims to equip 10,000 people with the digital skills required to transfer to emerging and in-demand roles in the digital economy.

The StepIn2Tech programme was developed by the tech company in partnership with Fastrack to IT and is supported by Prodigy Learning, with one-to-one advice and mentoring from Fastrack’s ‘digi-chaperones’ and guidance and support from Microsoft employees on soft skills such as interview techniques and CV writing.

The online course is designed to be completed at a learner’s own pace, with starter modules focused on productivity, coding, infrastructure, cloud, and design.

Managing director Cathriona Hallahan said: “The pandemic has resulted in thousands of people being displaced, either temporarily or permanently, from their jobs across the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors in particular. The acceleration in digital transformation of traditional and new companies and sectors over recent months has unlocked new areas of employment, ranging from digital marketing to cloud services.

“The StepIn2Tech courses are designed to show people that technology is now part of almost every job – and having even basic digital skills opens up loads of opportunities. This is about accessible learning, with plenty of supports for people who are new to the area to continue on a digital skills learning pathway.”

Meanwhile, an Accenture report has highlighted the scale of the country’s skills challenges, showing that just a quarter of the working population have undertaken skills training to boost their employment opportunities. But in the last 12 months 75% of respondents to its Talent for Tomorrow: Reskilling to Power Ireland’s Economy survey have done so.

While 56% said they are ‘very well equipped’ with existing skills to perform their current job, only 28% were happy with their capacity to find a new job while a similar proportion said their current skill set would equip them to progress in their current role.

Of those who had not taken any new skills training in the past 12 months, 70% said they would not undertake training in the year ahead. This was attributed to a number of factors, including access (20% were not offered any training) and the belief that training is not something they need (19%).

Pic: Naoise Culhane