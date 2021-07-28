28 Jul 2021 | 02.59 pm

Microsoft has appointed Anne Sheehan (pictured) as its new general manager for Ireland.

She will assume the role at the beginning of October and will be responsible for the sales, marketing and services business across the island of Ireland.

Sheehan is currently the Enterprise Director with Vodafone UK where she is responsible for sales, brand, product and solution design, services and government relations. She previously ran Vodafone Ireland’s enterprise business in Ireland for four years, and before that she worked at IBM.

Sheehan commented that Microsoft is a company she has admired and worked in partnership with over recent years.

“Microsoft has been on a very exciting journey in Ireland. I look forward to working with the team to take the business forward in a market that has huge opportunity,” she added.

Sheehan’s appointment follows the decision by Cathriona Hallahan to retire from the company.

Microsoft Ireland employs over 2,700 people operating out of the company’s campus in Leopardstown and its Data Centre in Dublin.