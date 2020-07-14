Microsoft Award For Sandyford Cybersecurity Firm

14 Jul 2020 | 07.50 am

Cybersecurity service provider Threatscape has taken the top accolade as Microsoft’s Security and Compliance Partner of the Year for 2020.

According to the company, it was “honoured for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology”.

Chief executive Dermot Williams (pictured) said: “This award is a tremendous accolade for our entire team. We leverage Microsoft technology to deliver security transformation for enterprise clients around the world, and are delighted that Microsoft have recognised the breadth and depth of our services with this award.”

The company, based in Sandyford, Co Dublin, has a client base that includes Sisk, Ryanair, RTE, Energia, Tesco, HEAnet and the ESB in Ireland, with Tesco, Go-Ahead Group and many more among its customers abroad.

Its services include information protection, identity protection, endpoint protection, messaging and collaboration, and cloud security.

Threatscape’s security transformation for Sisk Group was one of the projects which led to collecting the Microsoft award. Williams added: “Sisk has leveraged the enabling power of digital technology for their agile workforce, and their business success is now driven not only by bricks and sites – but also by clicks and bytes.”

Microsoft’s partner awards were selected from c.3,300 nominations from more than 100 countries over a range of categories.