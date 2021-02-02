Microsoft Adding 200 New Sales Jobs

02 Feb 2021 | 09.18 am

Microsoft Ireland is expanding its EMEA Digital Sales team based in Dublin with the creation of 200 new jobs.

The company said recruitment for the new positions is underway with the intention to have all roles filled before May 2021.

Microsoft is seeking applications to fill a broad array of digital sales positions including Sales Representatives, Technical Sales Specialists, Cloud Solution Architects, Account Executives and Sales Managers.

The company is seeking candidates with fluency in languages including English, French, German, Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian, Italian and Spanish.

Lisa Dillon, vice-president, Microsoft EMEA Digital Sales said: “In just four years, we will have established and grown the team to over 1,000 employees. This rapid growth is creating superb career development opportunities for the team which today represents more than 75 nationalities and fluency in over 35 different languages.

“The EMEA Digital Sales team leverage Microsoft technologies and enhance them with digital selling capabilities to transform our engagement with customers.”

The company runs a Sales Academy, a six-month sales training programme. Twenty five of the new jobs are for Sales Academy positions.

With the latest wave of recruitment, Microsoft Ireland will employ c.2,800 people in Ireland across its Leopardstown campus and within its Data Centre operations.

Details: careers.microsoft.com