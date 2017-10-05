05 Oct 2017 | 09.09 am

Microsoft is to create 200 new jobs as part of an expansion of its EMEA base in Dublin.

The company announced in February last that Dublin was to be the location for the new EMEA inside sales organisation. This led to the creation of 500 new jobs, 80% of which have already been filled.

The 200 additional roles will bring Microsoft’s overall employee numbers in Ireland to 2,000. The new jobs will be filled by technical and solutions sales specialists, as well as those with multiple languages. Microsoft is also looking for employees with leadership experience to build and support digital sales teams.

Cathriona Hallahan, managing director of Microsoft Ireland, said that the rapid expansion of the EMEA inside sales organisation reflects Microsoft’s dynamism.

“With Ireland the home of our EMEA data centre, European development centre, EMEA operations centre and EMEA inside sales business, we are well positioned to benefit from this growth,” she added.

Lisa Dillon, managing director of Microsoft’s EMEA inside sales operation, said the additional job creation reflected the strength of the team that Microsoft has recruited to date.

“It is an exciting time to join inside sales. Culturally, it is like joining a startup within one of the most exciting and well-established companies in the world,” she continued.

Microsoft’s inside sales centre in Dublin serves customers across EMEA in over 30 different languages.