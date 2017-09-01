Microfinance Ireland Loan Approvals At €20m

01 Sep 2017 | 05.14 pm

Microfinance Ireland’s report for the second quarter of 2017 shows that almost €20m of loans have been approved under the Microenterprise Loan Fund since its inception, supporting 3,145 jobs.

Microfinance Ireland offers unsecured loans to small businesses of up to €25,000, and the agency has sanctioned loans of €19.6m as it comes up to its fifth anniversary.

Through the April to June 2017 quarter, Microfinance Ireland processed 230 loan applications and approved 96 loans, an approval rate of 42%. A total of €1,392,000 was disbursed, for an average loan size of €14,500. The geographic spread was 25% to the Dublin region and 75% to the rest of the country.

Chief executive Garret Stokes (pictured) said that Microfinance Ireland’s main referral partners are the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs). To date, 1,437 of loan applications were received from the LEOs accounting for 48% of all of applications. Of these applications received from the LEOs, 1,415 were fully processed by the end of June 2017, resulting in 728 being approved giving an approval rate of 51%.

“The LEOs also support MFI applicants with their application, relevant business training and both pre and post loan mentoring assistance,” said Stokes. He added that there continued to be a strong flow of applications direct from enterprises and a growing stream via the Banks and ILDN, both by existing and new businesses.

In the period from inception Microfinance Ireland has received 1,529 applications via these channels which equates to 52% of all applications. Of these applications, 1,502 were fully processed by June 2017 resulting in 617 being approved giving an approval rate of 41%.

Stokes commented: “The bank channel, consisting of Bank of Ireland, AIB and Ulster Bank, is referring growing numbers of introductions to Microfinance Ireland. In the current year to date, 256 introductions were received. These introductions resulted in 48 loan applications between the three banks. This relationship will be reviewed regularly in order to ensure a consistent flow of leads and applications from each bank in the future.

Microfinance Ireland continues to work with the Irish Local Development Network (ILDN), which deal with a large number of clients who are moving to self-employment and are on the Back to Work Enterprise Allowance. “While volumes are relatively low, we continue to ensure all the Local Development Companies and Area Partnerships are fully aware of MFI’s offering and how it can benefit their clients who may require funding for their business,” said Stokes.

Earlier this year the lender was awarded the European Code of Good Conduct by the European Commission during the quarter. Business and employment minister Pat Breen remarked: “This award confirms Microfinance Ireland’s position as a best-in-class micro credit provider in Europe.”

Analysis of the loans since inception shows: