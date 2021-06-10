Micro Enterprises Offered Covid Grants

10 Jun 2021 | 09.42 am

Micro enterprises operating from rates-free premises such as a home or a hot desk can apply for grants via the Small Business Assistance Scheme for Covid.

The second round of SBASC is open for applications from June 10 until July 21. SMEs and micro enterprises that received a grant in the first round can receive a second one, provided they are still eligible.

Businesses with annual turnover above €50,000 can apply for a grant of €4,000, while those with turnover between €20,000 and €50,000 are eligible for a grant of €1,000.

Local authorities and LEOs administer the scheme.

SBASC gives grants to businesses that are not eligible for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), the Fáilte Ireland Business Continuity grant or other direct sectoral grant schemes. Businesses in receipt of the Employment Wage Subsidy can apply for and receive this grant without it affecting their claim.

The scheme is available to companies, self-employed, sole traders or partnerships and the business must have a current Tax Clearance Certificate.

The other main qualification criteria are:

• Turnover for the period 1 April to 30 June 2021 is estimated to be no more than 25% of the average weekly turnover of the business in 2019, or the projected average weekly turnover of the business in 2020 for businesses that commenced after 1 November 2019.

• The business must intend to resume trading in full once Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

This SBASC round is open for applications from June 10 at local authorities’ websites around the country.