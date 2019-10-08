Michelin Rates Ireland’s Top Restaurants

08 Oct 2019 | 09.46 am

Two new Two Michelin Star and three new One Michelin Star restaurants are among 18 Irish establishments to have been awarded Michelin Stars in the 2020 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

The two new two-star recipients are Aimsir in Celbridge (pictured) and The Greenhouse in Dublin.

The three new one-star restaurants are The Oak Room at Adare Manor in County Limerick; Bastion in Kinsale and Variety Jones in Dublin.

Other restaurants that hold their Michelin Star from previous years are the two-star Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud, and the one-star Chapter One and L’Ecrivain in Dublin, and Liath in Blackrock village, south Dublin.

Elsewhere, other one-star restaurants are Aniar and Loam (Galway City); Campagne and Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel (Kilkenny); Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna (Clare); House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore (Waterford); Ichigo Ichie (Cork City), and two west Cork restaurants – Mews in Baltimore and Chestnut in nearby Ballydehob.

• Download complete list of Ireland and UK restaurants rated by Michelin

Loam in Galway received the Michelin Sustainability Award 2020, whilst Adare Manor in County Limerick won the Michelin Sommelier Award 2020.

In Northern Ireland, Belfast restaurant The Muddlers Club (Cathedral Quarter) has been awarded a new one Michelin Star while two other Belfast restaurants – Eipic (Howard Street) and Ox (Oxford Street) – have also retained their Michelin Star status.

Published by tyre manufacturer Michelin, the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2020 is available online and in bookshops. The guide is also available as an iPhone app, which allows users to instantly find and book Michelin recommended restaurants.

Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, Michelin is present in 171 countries, 114,000 employees and operates 70 production facilities in 17 countries which together produced around 190 million tyres in 2017.

Hospitality Awards

Separately, trade magazine Hospitality Ireland has announced its National Hospitality Awards 2019.

Best Casual Dining

Pichet

Best Dining Experience

The Lady Helen Restaurant, Mount Juliet Estate

Best Gastropub

Matt the Thresher

Best Hotel Restaurant

House Restaurant, Cliff House Hotel

Best Hotspot

The Ivy

Best Restaurant

Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

Best Seafood Restaurant

SOLE Seafood & Grill

Best World Cuisine

Rasam