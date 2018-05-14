14 May 2018 | 09.31 am

Stephen Gillick of Mason Hayes & Curran suggests how the imbalance should be addressed

The gender pay gap, which is approximately 13.5% in Ireland, has been widely reported as being an issue that needs to be resolved. A statistic that receives far less attention is the pension gender gap, which is 39%. This means that in retirement, a man is 39% financially better off than an equivalent woman.

The question of how the gender pay gap almost triples in retirement is something that has not received the attention it deserves and is a real concern. To address this issue, there are a number of areas that need to be looked at.

Pay

Women can be paid less than men, which means they typically make smaller contributions to pension schemes or their ability to set aside pay for retirement is reduced or eliminated entirely.

Gaps in Employment History

Women can have more gaps in their employment history than men, such as maternity leave. This results in women losing the opportunity to save for pensions for large periods of time.

If remuneration continues during maternity leave, then pension contributions must continue as normal. If the employer does not continue to pay an employee during periods of maternity leave, then there is no obligation to continue making pension contributions during the absence. In addition, an employer does not have any obligation to make pension contributions if the period of maternity leave extends beyond the statutory period of 26 weeks.

This can result in large amounts of time where no pension contributions are being paid, ultimately reducing the amount of benefit to be paid during retirement.

Knowledge

A recent survey conducted by the Irish Brokers Association seems to indicate the existence of a pensions’ knowledge gap between men and women. In the survey, 55% of men responded that they had ‘no’ or ‘some’ knowledge of pensions, while that figure rose to 73% for women.

Trustee Board Composition

Pension funds are managed by trustees which tend to be either corporate entities or boards made up of representatives of the employer, trade unions and employee bodies. Trustee boards also tend to be composed of more men than women.

In the UK, the level of female representation on trustee boards is very low, at roughly 25%. We don’t have figures for Ireland, but it is unlikely to be any better.

This can be problematic for pension schemes, as decisions made by the trustees on areas such as investment or the payment of benefits can be weighted towards the male membership. All of this combines to make a pension scheme less attractive from a female perspective.

Possible Solutions

There is no quick fix to the problems facing women in the context of pensions. Many of the issues facing women are part of wider societal issues, and will have to be addressed as part of a cohesive government strategy, focusing on:

Pay : If the gender pay gap is closed, the amount of remuneration that women can set aside for retirement will improve.

: If the gender pay gap is closed, the amount of remuneration that women can set aside for retirement will improve. Service : The situation would immediately be improved if pension contributions (employer and employee) continued during periods of maternity or carers’ leave. This would require a legislative change, and care would be needed to avoid making it more expensive and less attractive to hire a female worker.

: The situation would immediately be improved if pension contributions (employer and employee) continued during periods of maternity or carers’ leave. This would require a legislative change, and care would be needed to avoid making it more expensive and less attractive to hire a female worker. Trustee Board Diversity : Trustee boards need to embrace gender equality to improve how pension schemes are managed. The concept of introducing gender quotas has been raised if the passive encouragement of gender diversity fails to gain the required traction.

: Trustee boards need to embrace gender equality to improve how pension schemes are managed. The concept of introducing gender quotas has been raised if the passive encouragement of gender diversity fails to gain the required traction. Communication: The pensions industry produces tailored communications based on broad age cohorts, so gender-specific materials could also be produced. As the majority of pension advisers are men, pension providers should be encouraged to hire more female advisers who could assist in designing pension information for a female audience.

