03 Feb 2020 | 09.42 am

The revamped Metro Hotel Dublin Airport reopens today after closing in March 2018 due to fire damage.

The 88-bedroom hotel at Santry Cross closed following a fire in an adjoining apartment, which spread to the facility and gutted its 10th and 13th floors.

Since its closure, Metro Hotel has undergone a €20m refurbishment and upgrade, aimed at securing a four-star rating.

When fully operational, the Metro Hotel is expected to employ 50 permanent staff, including 10 staff members retained throughout the reinstatement.

Mark Williams, general manager of the Metro Hotel Dublin Airport, said that he is looking forward to welcoming returning and new customers.

“As we look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead for the Metro Hotel and for the broader community, we must also acknowledge the support and best wishes received following the fire in 2018, and also our enormous relief that no-one was injured, or worse.

“We are deeply grateful for the quick actions of our staff, the Fire Service and Gardaí for ensuring a speedy and safe evacuation of all involved,” Williams added.

Metro Hotel is part of the TMR Hotel Collection, owned by Austrian investor Thomas Röggla and represented by Davy Real Estate. Last November, TMR announced a €60m investment programme acquiring and upgrading three four-star hotels during 2019, including Harvey’s Point in Donegal and The Plaza and Tallaght Cross Hotels in Tallaght.

TMR Hotel Collection has acquired 14 hotels in Ireland since late 2014. The hotel group now has more than 1,600 bedrooms and employs over 1,500 staff.