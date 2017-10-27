MetLife Takes Lean In Ireland On Board

27 Oct 2017 | 08.54 am

MetLife Ireland and Lean In Ireland have hosted an event to celebrate diversity and inclusion, inviting women to #BeBrave in pursuit of professional, personal and life goals.

Launched in Ireland in March 2017, Lean In encourages and supports women to achieve their ambitions through advice, peer-support and inspiration.

The Be Brave event, hosted in MetLife’s Dublin offices and attended by 80 professionals, focussed on support for women who wish to launch or join Lean In Circles. These are small groups of women who meet regularly; it can be a monthly roundtable at home or even a virtual meet-up with people from around the world. Corporate Circles rely more on the lunch and learn model.

MetLife launched its Lean In programme in the United States in 2013. With over 150 Circles worldwide, MetLife is a premier partner of Lean In, and the Circles are considered a key vehicle supporting the company’s Global Women’s Initiative.

LeanIn.org Ireland leader, Nuala Murphy (pictured),commented: “When community partners with corporate, as Lean In has today with MetLife, amazing things can be achieved. Relationships can be built, the power of peer support can be realised and talent can be optimised.”

MetLife’s James Knight said the company supports 70 Diversity and Inclusion networks worldwide, including 34 Women’s Networks.

LeanIn.org is an international organisation launched by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in 2013 after he successful book Lean In. The network has grown to 30,000 circles in 150 countries.

According to Murphy: “Underpinning the LeanIn.org ethos is the belief that women are most effective when encouraged on the one hand and challenged on the other. Research suggests that most women are more confident and able to learn and accomplish more in small groups.”