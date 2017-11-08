08 Nov 2017 | 09.26 am

US insurance firm MetLife is to hire 200 IT professionals for its new global technology campus in Galway, which was officially opened this week.

Including its existing office in Dublin, MetLife’s presence in Ireland will grow to more than 500 employees once recruitment at the Galway campus is complete. The firm doesn’t operate a consumer business in Ireland but its European office has been located in Dublin since 2002.

Marty Lippet, executive VP and head of MetLife’s global technology and operations, was in Galway for the campus opening. “Our new global technology campus in Galway will be a dynamic centre of change, and it will be at the heart of creating the digital solutions that will transform how our customers interact with us every day around the globe,” he said.

“We look forward to deepening our roots in Galway and Ireland, where we have found a business-friendly environment and a deep talent pool of skilled workers.”

Michel Khalaf, president of MetLife US and EMEA, said that his firm hoped to grow its workforce in Galway just as it has done in Dublin. “Today is confirmation of our strong and successful link with Ireland and represents a vote of confidence in that relationship into the future,” he added.

The firm’s Galway campus, development of which was supported by IDA Ireland, purports to “blends Silicon Valley technologies with the Burren landscape”. It boasts writable walls, sit-stand desks, a meditation room and games room.

MetLife provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management services globally. Headquartered in New York, it was founded in 1868.

Photo: (from left) Minister of state Michael D’Arcy, Michel Khalaf, Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald, Marty Lippert and Martin Shanhan, IDA Ireland (Pic: Paul Sherwood)