Metabolomic Diagnostics Secures €2m EU Funding

15 May 2018 | 04.11 pm

Metabolomic Diagnostics is to receive €2m in EU funding under the Horizon 2020 SME Instrument, which it will use to commercialise what it calls its its breakthrough diagnostic product, PrePsia.

PrePsia is a blood test taken in early pregnancy that can identify whether a woman may develop preterm pre-eclampsia.

Pre-eclampsia is one of the biggest risks that women face during a pregnancy, claiming the lives of 75,000 mothers and 500,000 babies a year worldwide, while survivors of the disease have a lifelong increased risk of developing a range of health problems.

Metabolomic Diagnostics, based in Cork, says that its diagnostic tool can transform prenatal care by allowing clinicians to administer effective treatments early that can dramatically reduce the incidence of the disease, thus improving pregnancy outcomes while lowering the cost of treating it.

Metabolomic is one of only three Irish companies to receive funding via the Horizon 2020 scheme. Chief executive Charles Garvey commented: “This award will be used to accelerate our go-to-market strategy. We plan to market the product next year, and now with this support from EU we believe that PrePsia has the potential to become part of pregnancy screening programs worldwide.”

Sean Burke, Horizon 2020 National Delegate at Enterprise Ireland, added: “The success of Irish companies in winning significant Horizon 2020 SME Instrument funding has its foundation in Enterprise Ireland supports, which are focused on nurturing and developing the innovative solutions and capabilities of our SMEs. This is an excellent win for the team at Metabolomic Diagnostics and we look forward to working closely with the company in the future.”

Photo (l-r): Frank Walsh of Enterprise Equity, Bill Liao of SOSventures, Charles Garvey and Prof. Louise Kenny (and baby Molly). (Pic: Diane Cusack)