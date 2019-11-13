Messe Frankfurt Unveils Nextrade B2B Marketplace

13 Nov 2019 | 11.30 am

Nextrade, a digital marketplace for suppliers and retailers in the home and living sector set up by Messe Frankfurt and partners, has gone live well ahead of its original schedule, and already boasts a list of more than 60 suppliers and 120,000 products.

The trade fair, congress and event company set up Nextrade in collaboration with nmedia and the EK/servicegroup, and describes it as the first digital B2B marketplace for suppliers and retailers in the home and living sector.

Registration on the platform is open to suppliers and retailers in the sector, and some well-known European names in the business have already joined, such as Berghoff, Butlers, Gilde, Hoff, Kaheku, Städter and Robbe & Berking.

Nmedia chief executive Philipp Ferger said: “Even when we were still at the planning stage, we received highly positive responses to the idea of a central data and order platform for the German and international home and living sector.

“This is mainly because Nextrade gives retailers of different sizes a central marketplace with a single login. The large number of positive responses and supplier registrations confirms that we’ve really captured the mood of the time.

“Originally, we weren’t going to go live and open up the service for retailers until early 2020, and 2019 was supposed to be the test phase. However, the feedback was so good that we decided to bring the entire go-live forward.”

Marketing Material

He stressed that a major benefit of the platform, especially for high volume retailers, is that whenever they plan POS activities or catalogues, they can access the product images and marketing materials of all their suppliers.

“So Nextrade is not just about orders. For suppliers and retailers the platform provides a standard digital data and order management system all in one place. Suppliers are totally independent in their choice of retailers and can award different access rights to their shops – ranging from customised price lists to specific access rights to various product ranges.

“Each supplier has their own shop on Nextrade, and each shop has the same structure and largely the same standard functions, but with the option of customising the shop to suit the look and feel of their brand, through colours and logos.”

The projected Europe-wide rollout will take place at Ambiente 2020, Frankfurt Messe’s consumer goods exhibition, the largest in the world and which takes place from 7 to 11 February 2020.

Nextrade itself will have an information booth in the foyer of Hall 4.1at Ambiente 2020.There’s lots more information about the trading platform on the Nextrade website, and here.