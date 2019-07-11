MessageBird Opens Dublin Office

11 Jul 2019 | 12.51 pm

Dutch company MessageBird is opening a new office in Dublin which will employ up to 50 staff within the next two years.

Initial hires will be in sales, customer success and support for the company’s European customer base. The Dublin office is MessageBird’s fourth office in Europe, and eighth worldwide.

The Amsterdam-based company operates a cloud communications platform which, it says, “makes it possible for consumers to communicate with businesses in the same way they do with their friends and family — on their preferred channels, in their preferred timelines and with all the context of previous conversations”.

When the company teamed up with email provider SparkPost, which delivers more than 37% of the world’s business email, chief executive Robert Vis (pictured) said: “Everyone uses email. Even in our increasingly on-demand world, where it seems like there’s a communications channel for every preference, email is still the standard-bearer.

“Maybe your boss loves Slack, your nephew is all about SnapChat, your friends in Europe are on WhatsApp and you interact with your colleagues in APAC via WeChat.

“There’s no guarantee that everyone will get on the latest channel, or hop on the latest trend. But, you can be assured that every single one of them has an email address.”

Vis explained that integrating email into MessageBird’s offering allows users to funnel all their communications “across multiple channels into a single conversation thread”.

The Dublin office will be headed by former Salesforce and Oracle executive Roberto Marzo, who added: ““Businesses across Europe are looking to access cloud communications technology to create brand building customer experiences for their customers. As our enterprise customer base across Europe has more than doubled in the last 18 months, we’re excited to add additional resources in Dublin to meet this growing demand.”

According to the company, 15,000 customers now use its platform, including brands such as Lufthansa, Hugo Boss, Rituals Cosmetics, Google and SAP, and fast-growing startups such as Hello Fresh, SuitSupply and Uber.

The company now has almost 250 staff around the world, in Amsterdam, San Francisco, London, Hamburg, Sydney, Shanghai, and Singapore.

To check out the positions at the Dublin office, visit here.