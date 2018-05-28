Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out New A-Class And CLS Coupé

28 May 2018 | 10.38 am

Mercedes Benz has introduced two new models to its Irish showrooms, the A-class and the CLS Coupé. The marque says the cars are aimed at capturing ‘new segments of the market and a new, more youthful customer base’.

Mercedes describes the new A-class (pictured) as as a model that ‘redefines luxury in the compact class’, while the third iteration of the CLS ‘combines the elegance and dynamism of a coupé with the comfort and functionality of a saloon’.

A-class buyers are on average 13 years younger than the company’s existing customer base. The car is larger than before, with more head, shoulder and elbow space and easier access to the back seat — and a luggage compartment that’s 29 litres bigger than before.

It also has an AI-led control-and-display unit which the car maker hopes will ‘reduce driver distraction whilst being a USP to which younger drivers will be drawn’.

Sales manager Ciaran Allen says the new version ‘raises the bar’ in the compact segment, with features including items derived from the S-Class and other models higher up the model chain, including multifunctional steering wheel, climate control seats with massage and multi-contour functions, and safety elements like lane keeping, adaptive braking, and various distance control and driver assist systems.

First to arrive in Ireland are the A180d Automatic, starting at €31,600 and the A200 petrol starting at €34,235. The entry A160 petrol and A160d will arrive later, with prices expected to be around €30,000.

New engines comprises two four-cylinder petrol options at 1.4 litres and 2 litres and a new 1.5 litre diesel with power outputs in the 116 to 224hp range. Transmissions are a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic.

The four-door CLS (pictured below), says the company, ‘has echoes of the Mercedes-AMG GT, reflected in its striking front-end, sporty low profile, frameless side windows, outstanding aerodynamics, and high arching waistline’.

Sharing features in common with the S Class, the new CLS comes with the latest touch-screen infotainment, safety and driver assistance systems plus many optional items.

According to Ciaran Allen: “Prices are pitched at a competitive level and comfortably close to the previous model, notwithstanding the significant enhancements made in terms of its design, technology, safety and comfort elements.”

The new CLS diesels start at €64,805 for the CLS 300d Automatic, €76,965 for the CLS 350d Automatic 4MATIC, and €85,760 for the the CLS 450 Automatic 4Matic.