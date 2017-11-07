Mercedes Appoints Dealers Ahead Of X-Class Launch

07 Nov 2017 | 11.53 am

Mercedes Appoints Dealers Ahead Of X-Class Launch

Seven dealers will represent the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup

Mercedes-Benz has announced the appointment of seven main dealers to represent the new Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup, sales of which will commence after its introduction to the market later this month.

The dealers are Sligo-based Connolly Motor Group; Cork Truck Services; Gilmores of Kingscourt; Kinahan Commercials of Moate; and three Dublin city outlets: MSL Grange at Pottery Road, Deansgrange; MSL Park Motors on North Circular Road; and MUTEC on Long Mile Road.

In what is the first venture by the German luxury car maker into this popular light commercial vehicles segment, the X Class (pictured) comes with a characteristic SUV appearance that echoes its passenger car stablemates. The vehicle boasts a twin-louvre radiator grille, centrally positioned star, and honed bonnet and headlamps to effect an up-market appeal.

The Mercedes-Benz X-Class comes in three model variants: PURE, a basic variant for robust use; PROGRESSIVE, described by Mercedes as “a crossover variant in terms of quality feel and comfort”; and POWER, a high-end variant designed for urban lifestyles.

Across all three, owners can choose from nine exterior colours and a variety of 17, 18 or 19-inch wheel rims. Owners can also choose between cockpit trim options and six seat covers that includes two leather options with contrasting topstitching, and in two roof lining colours.

 

