Mentors Subsumed By Brightwater Recruitment

20 Jun 2019 | 10.45 am

Business advisory group Mentors has joined recruitment consultants Brightwater and will add its team of senior business mentors to the recruitment firm’s offering.

The Mentors team draws on years of executive experience in multinational companies such as Smurfit, Diageo, INM and Glanbia. Former executives act as a combination of mentor, coach and senior advisor, as well as chairperson and/or non-executive director where required.

Brightwater’s managing director Barbara McGrath said: “The Mentors team boast deep industry knowledge across all major sectors and functional areas including strategy, finance, sales and marketing, compliance and operations, and technology.

“They can advise on how to overcome major business challenges such as growth, governance, organisational optimisation, change management and operational efficiency – all with a view to increasing shareholder and enterprise value. Additionally, they provide executive coaching for individuals within organisations who, for example, are stepping up to a greater leadership role.”

McGrath will chair the new Mentors board within Brightwater, while Ronan Harbison will have day-to-day responsibility as commercial director. The mentors are Tommy Murray, Barry Brennan, Tony Ritchie, Gerardine Lally, Geoff Maher, Liam Mulcahy, Michael Loftus, David Parkinson, and Dermot Byrne.

Brightwater, which is under new ownership since and MBO in October 2018, has offices in Dublin, Cork and Belfast. The MBO was supported by Capital Step (now part of Duke Royalty), a British-based finance house active in Ireland, and financiers John Hannon and John Lacy.