12 Jun 2019 | 10.54 am
Mentors Offered To Help Crack US Market
American Chamber of Commerce initiative
The American Chamber of Commerce has launched a new mentoring initiative to help Irish companies that wish to expand into the US.
The Invest in the US programme, which is being run with the help of Enterprise Ireland, is targeted at Irish companies looking to expand operations into the United States. It will offer peer support and mentorship from a range of Irish companies with existing operations across the US, including Linesight, Applegreen and Netwatch.
The American Chamber has also launched an accompanying guide for Irish companies investing in the US.
Mark Gantly, president of the American Chamber, said that many Irish companies are looking to the US as part of their ongoing expansion plans.
“This programme and accompanying guide is designed to smooth that path by offering a network and peer learning,” he explained. “The scale of the opportunity is obvious but the risks going stateside can be daunting, so knowing how to find the right supports and where pitfalls may be will be immeasurably valuable to companies.”
The American Chamber has established a panel of leaders from recently and longer-established Irish companies operating across the US to provide support as required to Irish companies investigating the market. The mentors include:
Joseph Barrett, chief operating officer of Applegreen
Dermot O’Shea, co-founder/joint CEO of Taoglas
Kevin Buckley, CEO of Spearline
Conor O’Byrne, CEO of Relatecare
Martin McVicar, co-founder of Combilift
Sean Sheehan, chief executive of Wisetek
Roisin Hennerty, managing director of Ornua Global Foods Division
David Walsh, CEO of Netwatch
Dan Kiely, co-founder of Voxpro
Ronan Murphy, CEO of Smarttech;
Patrick Ryan, managing director, USA East Region, Linesight
Liam Foley, director of strategy and development, PM Group.