Mental Health Summit To Stream Live

26 Aug 2020 | 11.48 am

The Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit will take place again this year on October 12, streamed live on account of the Covid-19 crisis.

This will be the fifth year of the summit, and event founder Dearbhla Meaney (pictured) says it’s needed more than ever due to the pandemic. “We have created a format for a live virtual event which will be engaging, interactive and most importantly, informative – against the backdrop of Covid-19,” she said.

“We are aware of webinar fatigue across the board so we wanted the summit to stand out, to be the engaging, positive event it is and really give people something different to attend and interact with.”

The list of topics includes:

Managing anxiety

Workplace wellbeing

Back to school – support for teachers in the classroom

Brain and gut health

Positive thinking: a practical approach

Youth mental health

Emotional eating

Suicide prevention

Coping with bereavement.

The speakers include Deepak Chopra, Prof. Jim Lucey of St Patrick’s MHS, Dr Colman Noctor, Caroline Casey, Niamh Fitzpatrick and Oisin Scollard.

Jim Lucey, who has been involved with the summit since its inception, commented said: “We are in a time of pandemic, Covid-19 has meant that we can’t come together as we normally would, supporting each other in person. Now we must use the web to create an event that addresses Ireland’s largest unmet need. In doing so the opportunity presents itself to go global with our message.

“The summit presents a wonderful opportunity for people in all areas, as consumers and providers, those who are genuinely interested in this important topic to come together and really get to grips with mental health and wellbeing.”

The full schedule and tickets, priced at €49 and €55, are available here.