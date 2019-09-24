Mental Health Summit Moves To Croke Park

24 Sep 2019 | 02.27 pm

Croke Park will host this year’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Summit, as the fourth annual event moves to bigger digs to accommodate growing attendance figures.

The summit will take place on October 11 in Croke Park, where it will aim to promote good mental health at work, at home, in schools and in everyday lives.

Dearbhla Meaney, owner of White Diamond Events, is the founder of the summit, which is aimed at employers, educators, sporting and medical professionals, and the general public.

This year’s lineup of speakers includes former Armagh footballer Oisin McConville, British actor Danny Rahim and Jim Lucey, medical director of St Patrick’s Mental Health Services and clinical professor of Psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin.

Mental health advocate and rugby pundit Brent Pope (pictured) will act as MC for the summit.

Topics to be explored at this year’s summit include managing anxiety and depression, mental health at work, youth mental health and how to use social media in a positive way.

“We’ve found this year that companies are booking groups of their staff to attend, rather than just purchasing one or two tickets,” said Dearbhla Meaney.

“They are using the summit as their employee mental health and wellbeing day, which is a great sign — it means employers are genuinely trying to learn more about managing mental health at work,” Meaney added.

Doors open for the summit at 8pm on October 11 and the event closes at 4.30pm.

Standard tickets cost €90 each, while a corporate package costs €150. The corporate package option includes full-day access to all speaker sessions, workshops and the exhibition area. It also includes a seated three-course lunch in a private reserved area and the opportunity to network with other professionals from all industries.