Men Got Their Mojo, Bosses Should Too

24 Oct 2017 | 12.14 pm

Six out of ten male employees are not comfortable taking sick leave if or when they experience mental health challenges, according to a survey by wellbeing programme Mojo.

And almost two-thirds of 300 people surveyed said that they are unsure if they would feel comfortable speaking to their employer if they were experiencing mental health challenges, with over 40% saying they don’t know if they would receive the required support.

The survey indicates that while the stigma attached to mental health issues in Ireland is breaking down, efforts need to be made to promote a change of mindset within the workplace.

Programme director Derek McDonnell (pictured) commented: “Irish employees feel comfortable taking a day off when they have a flu or cold — but not when they are stressed or anxious. Both mental and physical conditions can stem from exhaustion, work pressures, and not looking after yourself, so both should be considered equally.

“The bottom line is that some employees feel that if they admit to experiencing a mental challenge, they might be passed up for a promotion as they may be seen as ‘not capable’. This is the stigma we have to break with employers, employees, and society so that we all accept and understand that you can be challenged by mental health as easily as you can from a common cold — and they must be treated appropriately.

“Awareness of mental health challenges by employers is growing, but unless employees feel comfortable taking a day off when they really need it, people will continue to struggle with the pressures of work/life balance.”

Businessman and former Mojo participant Pat Munnelly added: “There is a real need for employers to begin supporting their employees. In some workplaces, there can be tension if employees avail of a sick day for a cold never mind if you’re feeling overwhelmed or anxious.

“Speaking from experience as an employer and as someone who faced mental health challenges, I now see the need for employers to step up to the plate and accept that they have a role to play in supporting their employee’s mental health.”

Mojo is a programme for men’s wellbeing which operates in North and South Dublin, Kildare and Offaly, targeting adult men (over 18) with an overall aim of reducing the suicide rate in the young adult cohort. Its research shows an 83% reduction in depression and anxiety among men who participate, whether in a ‘mini-Mojo’ of four weeks duration or one of its comprehensive 12-week programmes.

• To highlight the need for better workplace attitudes, Mojo is hosting an event on November 19, International Men’s Day. ‘Mojo Rising’ will include music, dance, comedy and the spoken word. Tickets are €10 and €15.