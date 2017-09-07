Mega Techie Gathering Coming To RHK

07 Sep 2017 | 02.19 pm

The line-up for 404, a new Dublin tech event, has been announced. Billed as the ultimate tech meetup, 404 will take place at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Saturday October 7.

The organisers are aiming to bring together over 1,000 technology professionals; leading tech companies; award-winning game designers; technology experts; and Ireland’s tech meet-up community.

Programme highlights for 404 include:

• Cello Fortress: a live game performance by cellist Joost Van Dongen

• Ruth John & { Live:JS }: Javasript DJ – a collective of audio and visual artists performing live experiences through Javascript

• DEEP by Owen Harris: an Irish-developed meditative VR game controlled by breathing

• Katharine Jarmul: a Pythonista who uses artificial intelligence to generate poetry

• Tech For Good’s Digital Missing Maps: an open-source project, whereby 404 attendees will help create satellite mapping for unmapped areas of the world

• Line Wobbler by Robin Baumgarten: an award-winning arduino-based game

• IBM Hackable City: a replica of Hadley’s Hope from ‘Aliens’

• Rachel Andrew: Google Developer Expert

• Melanie Rieback: privacy and security expert of RFID technology

• Thomas Shaw: build engineer at Demonware and co-founder of ShipItCon 2017

• VR Storytelling: via Samsung headsets

• Lots of demos, including of the latest AR technology from Google, Tango.

Jackie Slattery (pictured), event co-founder, said: “This is an event by techies for techies – it’s not about big brands making a commercial pitch. It’s about celebrating Ireland’s tech community and showcasing all that’s new in tech – in Ireland and further afield.

“It’s the Ultimate Tech Meetup, where attendees can network with their peers and talk to over 40 meet-up organisers. For tech companies attending the event, 404 provides an opportunity to network with members of the tech community in Ireland.”

Slattery added that in developing the programme, she conducted extensive research and crowd-sourced content directly from the tech community. “So we’ve created something authentic, different and community-driven,” she said. “The line-up is incredibly exciting, with speakers and performers that are new to the Irish tech event scene.”

The one-day event is targeted at experienced tech professionals, and those wishing to attend must register their interest in advance at www.404.ie. The admission fee is €25.

Photo (l-r): 404 founders Vicky Twomey-Lee, Brian Ó hOisín and Jackie Slattery with VR artist Owen Harris. (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)