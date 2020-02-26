Meetings And Conferences At Seafield Hotel & Spa Resort

26 Feb 2020 | 08.41 am

Sponsored Content

Seafield Hotel & Spa Resort in Ballymoney provides a truly unique setting for your next meeting or conference

Seafield hotel & spa resort, a world-class contemporary resort, just an hour south of Dublin at Ballymoney, Co. Wexford, is set on 160 acres of lush parkland. At Seafield, we provide a number of bespoke meeting rooms and an experienced team. Our team is dedicated to ensuring that all of your business needs are catered for, to the highest standards. We make it our business to ensure that your event is a success.

Customised Spaces

Seafield is the ideal location for your next meeting or conference, with a range of customised conferencing spaces accommodating anywhere from eight to 500 people, all adorned with natural daylight and complimentary WiFi. We can also fulfil all of your IT and AV requirements with state-of-the-art solutions. Not forgetting our manicured grounds, which provide the perfect backdrop for your outdoor team-building needs or simply for delegates to take a relaxing stroll to our private beach.

Thanks to our team of conference specialists, your meeting will enjoy the coordination that only expertise and experience can assure. With innovative approaches to solving your event problems and rigorous attention to detail, anything from a crucial sales conference to a bustling trade show will be carried off with style.

At Seafield, attention to detail is evident in everything we do. It’s this focus on the little details that, we believe, takes the burden off the organiser’s desk. There is little we haven’t seen before, and if you surprise us, all the better –we love to rise to a challenge.

Any size conference or event can be accommodated across our 102 deluxe bedrooms. In addition, we also offer 30 Courtyard Apartment suites with either two or three bedrooms, featuring kitchen and living areas with private balcony and terrace.

Your delegates will enjoy carefully prepared refreshment breaks, lunches, barbecues, or gala evening meal options. We boast a choice of dining options across our 2 AA Rosette award-winning Greenroom restaurant, Pavilion Marquee, Clubhouse or our casual dining venue, Village Bar & Grill. Our Executive Chef, Raman Kumar, will gladly create bespoke menu options to meet your specific needs.

Relax and Unwind

For some well-earned downtime, delegates can experience our multi-award-winning Oceo Spa, featuring a Thermal Suite with 16-metre Hydrotherapy pool, outdoor vitality pool, sauna, steam room, saunarium, aromatherapy room, monsoon shower, a two-floor kaiser gym and relaxation area and spa garden (all complimentary to meeting delegates). Just an hour from Dublin, with a wonderful coast-hugging setting, not to mention our exquisite award-winning Oceo spa, it doesn’t have to be all work and no play at Seafield Hotel and Spa Resort. Each successful event at Seafield begins from a blank canvas –let us design yours.

