Meet Your Peers On The East Pier

14 Feb 2018 | 12.11 pm

A ‘networking walk’ along Dun Laoghaire’s iconic East Pier — that’s the latest wheeze from the Local Enterprise Office, which wants to see hundreds of entrepreneurs and business people joining in the 2.5 km networking walk during Enterprise Week, which runs from March 4 to March 9.

The ‘Peer to Pier’ event on Friday March 9 will be part of a week of seminars, talks and workshops during Local Enterprise Week, and will follow a morning workshop on the importance and relevance of executive coaching and mindfulness. The LEO came up with the concept to give entrepreneurs and business people the chance to access the advice of various business experts, as well as forge relationships, promote their companies, and create partnerships that will last into the future.

LEO dlr head of enterprise Owen Laverty said: “Sometimes stepping outdoors can help get discussions flowing — and where better than on the pier. We are aiming to get more than 300 of Dublin’s startup entrepreneurs, investors, SMEs, corporates, executive coaches, mentors, state agencies, accelerators and incubators to network on the fantastic Dún Laoghaire East Pier on Friday 9 March, to share, socialise and make things happen. There’ll be coffee and ice cream available on the pier, and a chance to unwind afterwards at the Royal St George Yacht Club.”

Another major focus of this year’s enterprise week will be executive coaching. Experts will outline details of the latest science, techniques and insights that can lead to better work environments and improved outcomes across all areas of business.

Participants will hear the experience of Leslie Turner, chief executive of schoolwise.ie, on how executive coaching has helped drive her business to success, learn from Ingrid Wallace how executive coaching had a real impact in companies such as Realex and Boxever, and what established coach Angie Ruane recommends when choosing a coach.

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown chairman Tom Murphy said: “There will be a full week of activities, to include talks on the intricacies of structuring investment in your company, the effects that GDPR will have on best working practices, SME accounting courses, and so much more. Local Enterprise Week is one of the best opportunities for entrepreneurs to take stock of their business, learn from the experts and identify ways to move their companies forward.”

Photo (l-r): Deirdre O’Neill of Enterprise Ireland, Ann Marie Phelan from Media Cube IADT, and Caroline Gleeson, co-founder of BidRecruit. (Pix: Peter Houlihan)