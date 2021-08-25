MediaCom Ireland Launches New Springboard Division

25 Aug 2021 | 12.47 pm

Media buyer and ad planner MediaCom Ireland has launched a new division aimed at high growth and emerging businesses which it calls ‘Springboard’.

The company aims to combine the knowledge and operational resources of a large media agency with the speed and agility needed for early-stage businesses in its new division.

The same division was launched by MediaCom UK last year and possesses a portfolio of clients across a range of industries such as financial services, nutrition and electronics.

MediaCom Ireland counts among its clients a host of large brands including Coca Cola, Ryanair, Opel and Allianz.

It is part of the global WPP group, the world’s largest media communications company.

Chief growth officer for Mediacom Ireland Ed Ling (pictured) said: “We are delighted to be able to bring Springboard to Ireland. The market is ripe with entrepreneurial spirit, increasing investment in technology and a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. Ireland is a breeding ground for new business ideas and a very desirable location for overseas businesses to invest in.

“The size of an agency like Mediacom Ireland may sometimes feel out of reach, and Springboard has been designed to allow those younger, high growth businesses to tap into this expertise, buying power and international connectivity so that they can build, scale and grow.

“One of the reasons this is such an attractive proposition for brands is that this model is built on shared success. Performance is key for an early-stage business and we believe we should only profit if you do.”