Medallia Hiring For Multilingual Roles

08 Jan 2021 | 10.35 am

Experience management company Medallia expects to create 100 jobs in the next two years as it opens a new mid-market sales and support hub in Ireland.

The San Francisco-based company has c.1,000 employees in 20 global offices and working remotely, and more than 1,000 brands signed up to its technology.

Established in 2001 by husband and wife team Amy Pressman and Borge Hald, Medallia listed on the NYSE in 2019 (pictured) after raising c.$260m in venture capital, mostly from Sequoia.

The company priced its listing at $21 per share and popped immediately to $37, though the stock is currently trading at the $33 level.

In the nine months to end October 2020, revenue increased by 20% to $349m and the company’s net loss for the period expanded by 25% to $100m.

According to the company, its SaaS platform and solutions provide a deep understanding of what customers, employees and citizens experience on their daily journeys in person, on customer service calls, on digital channels, over video and on social media.

It says that its AI technology reveals “personalised and predictive insights that drive business action to reduce churn, turn detractors into buyers and create cross-sell and up-sell opportunities”.

Vice president Rory Cameron said: “The mid-market in EMEA comprising 100,000 companies has been under-served when it comes to experience management technology that fits with their business. Ireland was a smart choice for us as it offers the largest concentration of multilingual sales and service talent to support our customers and our expansion plans.”

Taxpayers are part-funding Medallia through state aid from IDA Ireland.

The first jobs to be filled will all be in remote working roles, including multilingual sales for the French, Spanish, Italian, DACH, Nordics, Benelux and Middle East regions.

Potential candidates can check here to find and apply for open positions.