MEBAS Opens To Applicants Making Above €15k

10 Aug 2021 | 09.48 am

Arts minister Catherine Martin has announced that applications for the new strand of the MEBAS (Music and Entertainment Business Assistance Scheme) will open from August 12.

The closing date for the MEBAS 1 scheme has been extended to September 30.

MEBAS is providing €14m in supports to musicians, singers, lighting and sound crew and audio equipment suppliers operating exclusively within the commercial live entertainment sector.

The scheme is aimed in particular at self-employed people in the live entertainment sector who have experienced a significant loss of income and who may be ineligible for other supports.

This scheme will see support offered by way of a once-off, flat payment of €1,500 for businesses with a VAT-exclusive turnover of €15,000 to €20,000, with minimum business costs of €2,000 incurred from 1 April 2020 to 31 May 2021.

Business costs include costs incurred in carrying out the operations of the business, such as bank fees, vehicle insurance costs, interest on loans, rent, insurance and service costs relating to equipment and other costs.

The application form will require applicants to self-declare that they are ineligible for the CRSS, the Fáilte Ireland Business Continuity Grant, the Small Business Assistance Scheme for COVID and are not in receipt of those grants or did not receive those grants.

Businesses will be also asked to confirm that they are not registered charities, Not for Profit organisations or Companies Limited by Guarantee.

Applicants do not have to be registered for VAT in order to make an application under this scheme.

Businesses must upload the most recent year for which accounts prepared by accountant or sole trader tax return are available.

The first round of the scheme, which is now closed for applications, awarded funding for businesses with turnover in excess of €20,000.

MEBAS is one component of the €61.5m allocated to date to support schemes in aid of the live entertainment sector. Other active support schemes include:

€25m Live Performance Support Scheme

€11.5m Event Sector Covid Support Scheme (funded via transfer from D/ETE Vote)

€5m Local Authority Performance Support Scheme

€5m Capital Support Scheme

€1m Patrick’s Day Festival

Minister Martin (pictured) said: “I have had extensive and ongoing engagement with stakeholders in the music industry throughout the pandemic as I sought to deliver a range of supports for the sector.”

Pic: Leon Farrell